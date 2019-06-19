Sonakshi Sinha has been applauded for her films like Akira, Lootera, Son of Sardaar among others. The actor who has many projects in her kitty will reportedly be playing the role of Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik in her biopic.

A few years ago Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment decided on making a biopic on Deepa and now the makers are planning to rope in Sonakshi.

In 2016, Deepa had tweeted, “Sonakshi Sinha it sure was a fan moment. Great receiving the award from the Bindaas girl. Blessings and success is wished today and always.” To which Sonakshi replied, “Ma’am it was a fan moment for me!!! thank you for being you and radiating so much positivity! Truly an inspiration…Deepa Athlete.”

Earlier, she announced the title of her forthcoming film by sharing a picture with her film’s team including actor Varun Sharma on Instagram. Sharing the news, she captioned it, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!.”.



In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. The film is the third in the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20.

Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.