Sonakshi Sinha who recently announced the name of her forthcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana, recently unveiled a new poster of the film. She also went on to announce that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, she captioned it, “Ab शट-अप nahin, शटर up hoga of #KhandaaniShafakhana 😉 Trailer out TOMORROW!.” The poster features rapper Badshah who is making his Bollywood debut with the film and Varun Sharma.

Earlier, she announced the title of her forthcoming film by sharing a picture with her film’s team including actor Varun Sharma on Instagram. Sharing the news, she captioned it, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? PICTURE KA NAAM MIL GAYA!!! I’m thrilled to announce my film KHANDAANI SHAFAKHANA releasing on 26th July!.”.