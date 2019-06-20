In January, Sonakshi announced her project by sharing a picture with the film’s team and she captioned it, “Naya din, nayi film… naya kaam… but no naam! First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck”.
Other films in her kitty are Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Her last film Kalank, where she played the role of Satya Chaudhary, could not perform well at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.