Sonakshi Sinha‘s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana will now release on August 2 instead of July 26, and will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Jabariya Jodi at the box office. Sonakshi, who recently changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi, took to social media to announce the change in the release date. “Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna Khandaani Shafakhana ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko.”

Take a look at the poster:



Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in key roles. Based in Punjab, the film portrays Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams. On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”

Jabariya Jodi on the other hand, went through many changes in the release date. It was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 17, but it was then pushed to July 12, which is the release date of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.



However, Ekta Kapoor later announced that Jabariya Jodi will release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on Pakadwa Vivah (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.

With inputs from IANS