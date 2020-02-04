Courageously fighting the cancer disease all alone, actor Sonali Bendre‘s recent post on World Cancer Day, shines with hope and positivity not only for those battling the disease but also for anyone with low spirits. Sharing a monochromic-colourful montage of hers in crop short hair and distant expression on her face, Sonali penned a post which is sure to leave you charged up.

It’s a message to spread. It is for all of us. Encouraging people to spread awareness about the disease with caution and wisdom, “Note to self 📝 P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check-ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay”.

From all the posts that she has put out, it looks like nothing will stop Sonali from living life to the fullest, which is something of an inspiration. After a sabbatical, she is finally back on movie sets and is doing what she loves the most. The diva had earlier shared a post to inform that she has a lot to do.

Watch the video:



Sonali was diagnosed with metastasized cancer in 2018 and was being treated for the same in New York. Sonali has been showing us that she’s the living proof of the same. Ever since she has been diagnosed with cancer, Sonali has vowed to not let anything dull her shine.

February 14th is observed as World Cancer Day every year. It aims at raising awareness about the disease, its prevention, and treatment. This international day was marked by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to reach the goals set by the World Cancer Declaration which was written in the year 2008. World Cancer Day targets the stigma around cancer so that most of the people get to know the facts