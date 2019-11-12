Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl’s 17th wedding anniversary is on November 11, Tuesday. On the actor’s Instagram post today, she thanks his husband and remembers how their life has changed from B.C. (Before Cancer) to A.C. (After Cancer).

With a loved-up picture of both, Sonali writes an emotional caption, “This day, last year… we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods – B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he’s changed 😄

He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me… and now I’m turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine… thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness… literally!”.

Have a look at the post here:

On the other hand, Goldie turns into a romantic lover and posts a video. He wrote, “17 years ago I made the best decision of my life of marrying this gorgeous person inside out😊❤️ Thank you for your love, Sonali and wish you a very happy anniversary! You mean more to me than words can ever express. At 17 years, we are just starting out. Here’s to more adventures, road trips, midnight drives and lots more of ‘living the life’ with you. Because you are my today and all of my tomorrows!”

Sonali was diagnosed with metastasized cancer in 2018 and was being treated for the same in New York. Sonali has been showing us that she’s the living proof of the same. Ever since she has been diagnosed with cancer, Sonali has vowed to not let anything dull her shine.