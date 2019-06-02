Pollywood’s super hot couple Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are all set for their upcoming song ‘Tommy’ from the movie Shadaa. The ‘Super Singh‘ co-stars recently shared pictures on their Instagram handles and they rocked their look in all denim. In pictures, Sonam wore sexy denim shorts with a crop denim jacket. On the other hand, Diljit wore denim jeans with a brown leather jacket paired with ice blue turban.

The poster of Tommy was captioned with- “‘Meet Chadta’s dream girl from SHADAA’ Selfiyaan Kich Di Hot Badi Lagdi.. #Tommy song out tomorrow 😍

Shadaa also features Neeru Bajwa, Jagjeet Sandhu and Hardeep Gill.

Take a look at the poster:

In another picture, Diljit and Sonam’s outfit has been changed. Sonam looks hot in a sexy yellow crop top blouse and Diljit dons a check print jacket. He captions the pic as, “MY Fav. Artist @rajranjodhji Da Mera Fav.Gana Kal Subha 10 Baje 😊✊ Tommy Dian Jean’an @tommyhilfiger

Shadaa is one of the most anticipated Punjabi films this year as fans are excited to see the hit Jodi of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. The last time duo starred together was in Sardaarji in 2015.

Diljit Dosanjh recently said in an interview that the story of Shadaa challenges the norms associated with the institution of marriage. It is set to hit theatres on June 21.