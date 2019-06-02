One of Bollywood’s most adorable and fashionable couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to impress the fashion police with their stylish outfits. Sonam likes to play around with her outfits and always manages to ace her fashion game. The couple recently attended the GQ Best Dress Award 2019 twinning in pantsuit.

Once again, they made heads turn as they graced the red carpet in solid pantsuit look. While Sonam donned a peach pantsuit, Anand looked dapper in a beige coloured pantsuit. With minimum makeup and diamond earrings, Sonam as always looked stunning. Anand loves his sneakers and his Instagram posts say it all. Not just in outfits, the couple also twinned in similar sneakers. Sonam shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “With my beau ❤️❤️❤️ for the @gqindia best-dressed party in @fenty@zegnaofficial @vegnonveg”.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)