On the day of Diwali, Anil Kapoor hosted a grand party for his family and friends at his residence in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair which saw the presence of many stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor.

While the celebrities painted themselves in the shades of festivity, it was a visual delight for the paparazzi who went on clicking nonstop at different locations.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja not only welcomed the guests with extreme warmth and zeal but also wished the paparazzi with love and kindness. The two stepped out of Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash with a big box full of laddoos. Anand went on to wish the paparazzi ‘Happy Diwali’ and personally offered everyone the laddoos. The video of Anand and Sonam is doing rounds on the internet and netizens are loving the sweet gesture.

Take a look at the video shared by one of the paps Yogen Shah:

This viral video of Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor is winning the internet. One of the users wrote, “I like this man. He is so cute🙆”. Another one commented, “Such a nice and happy guy .. 👍”.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.