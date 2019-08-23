Bollywood’s glamorous diva Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista who has been slaying the sartorial game since childhood. Recently, in an Instagram story, the actor revealed that she has an iodine deficiency. “Just a note to all the vegetarians or vegans out there! Please make sure you’re using SALT with IODINE in it. I’ve just found out I have an iodine deficiency.” wrote Sonam. The Veere Di Wedding actor even suggested a remedy for the deficiency. “Table salt is the easiest way to get iodine” Sonam added. Interestingly, turning vegan had become a style statement for celebrities and Bollywood adopted the trend quickly without paying heed to repercussions.

Take a look at the story of Sonam Kapoor:

PC: Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Sonam is awaiting the release of her next film ‘The Zoya Factor’ on September 20, where she is sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. She shared the look on her Instagram handle in a motion poster where she can be seen donning a blue Kanjiveram saree with golden border and accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. She teamed the look with a pair of white running shoes and held a cricket bat in one hand while in the other she held a helmet from the kit. Standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats, Sonam captioned the poster as, “Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms (sic).”



The upcoming film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

(With inputs from ANI)