Actor Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress fashion police with her style statement and as we all know she is also known as the fashionista of Bollywood. Every year, her fans eagerly wait for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and that moment is finally here. She has reached the French Riviera and stunned everyone with her latest looks. Though she is yet to walk the red carpet she is making a buzz with her outfits at the 72nd Canned International Film Festival. On Day one, Sonam attended the Chopard dinner party in gorgeous golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s outfit.

The off-shoulder golden gown has flurry sleeves on one side with the rest making a tail out of it. She has also pinned the tail to her hair bun making her look gorgeous as ever. With nude makeup, she definitely upped the glam quotient in her latest look. She accessorised her look with diamond studded jewellery.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla.”(sic)

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT



In another post, Sonam Shared her look for the day. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a purple gown designed by Elie Saab. The extravagant bow and the cape was the highlight of the dress. Sonam styled her hair in a ponytail and diamond studs complimented her look.

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Profile A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram @eliesaabworld for press all day everyday.. A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 10:42am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in stunning red Ruffled Valentino Dress. With subtle makeup and fresh flowers in her hair, Sonam was the perfect combination of ‘simplicity’ and ‘elegance’.

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💐 @maisonvalentino @chopard #chopardparfums A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 8:17am PDT



On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unravelling some of her style secrets.