Sonam Kapoor, who is currently vacationing with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan recently shared pictures of her film Raanjhanaa as it completes six years today. She said that the film, which also starred Abhay Deol and Dhanush is very close to her. She also went on to thank the team for being ‘real and fearless’.

Sonam, took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film as well as screenshots of few scenes and captioned it, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless.❤️”.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa narrated the love story between a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy. It also put the spotlight on several other issues like stalking and when love turns into an obsession.

Looking back at the journey of the film, Rai said, “Six years to ‘Raanjhanaa’. A film which helped me grow and a film which was a necessity for me.

“Bringing the story of Kundan and Zoya to the audience made me strong and fearless. The overwhelming love and response which the audience gave to this film will always be very close to my heart. I will always be grateful to them, to Sonam and Dhanush and the entire team of ‘Raanjhanaa’ for making this happen,” he added.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

(With inputs from IANS)