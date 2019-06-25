Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 45th birthday today in London along with her family. Sonam Kapoor, who is busy vacationing with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan, took out some time to wish her ‘dearest lolo’ on her special day.

Sonam took to Instagram to share two pictures with Karisma. She captioned it, “My dearest Lolo!💖 Sending you all the love and light on your special day. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday.” Replying to her post, Karisma wrote, “Thanks my darling sonam !.” In one of the pictures, Karisma gives Sonam a peck on the cheek while on the other, the two hug each other real tight. The photos were taken on Sonam’s birthday earlier this month.

Karisma is having the time of her life in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, her mother Babita Shivdasani.

Recently, she shared a picture of her birthday mood where she can be seen soaking in the sun as she poses in a black swimwear beside a pool. She gave a catchy caption to it that read, “ove urself at every age 😇 #nofilter#birthdaymood”.

View this post on Instagram Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Karisma is keeping her fans updated with all her doings. A few days ago, she was partying hard with Kareena and Saif and the pictures from the night soon went viral.

Karisma is known for her films like Hero No.1, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil To Pagal Hai (DTPH) among others. Sonam, on the other hand, was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.