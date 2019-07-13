Sonam Kapoor has 20.2 million followers on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained by sharing stunning pictures of herself. It is not just Sonam who entertains her fans, sometimes it is the other way around as well. A fan page created an image of Sonam with wrinkles. Sonam shared the same on her Instagram handle.

The fan page shared a picture of how Sonam will look in her 70-80. The fan page praised Sonam and called her a ‘beauty queen forever’.

A few days ago, Sonam shared a picture of herself in a fancy white top where she can be seen looking down at her tummy. The picture soon went viral and along with that, speculations were rife that the actor is pregnant with her first child.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja love traveling and their Instagram posts say it all. The couple recently went for a vacation to Japan and post that, the spend one of their weekends in Paris with Anand’s brother Anant Ahuja.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)