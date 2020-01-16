The convenience of booking a cab-ride is as easy as it can get for most living in the city. But what cannot be overlooked are the services. Why don’t they just conduct a thorough check on their drivers? Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shares her horrific experience with an Uber driver on Thursday.

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media to warn people against Uber. Sonam Kapoor tweeted that she was “super shaken” after having the scariest experience with Uber London, where she lives now. She further insists people opt for public transportation over Uber cabs. She wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

Sonam Kapoor further added, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

Netizens gave all sorts of reactions. Many agreed with Sonam, while others believed that Uber wasn’t entirely at fault and it was the driver who was responsible. Others even shared their pleasant Uber experiences.

Uber’s social media team was quick to reply “Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?”. To this, Sonam said, “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”