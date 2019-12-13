It is every girl’s dream to have a never-ending closet filled with classiest collections and while we can only fantasize that, The Zoya Factor star Sonam Kapoor gets to live it courtesy entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja’s successful clothing brand, Bhaane, which recently celebrated its seventh birthday. While the diva is the most sought-after at the red carpet for her sartorial elegance, Sonam is often seen promoting her husband’s brand by donning the latest trendy styles from its collection as she did on Thursday at Bhaane’s birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Sonam shared a couple of pictures that feature her in a multi-coloured jacket teamed with a mustard skirt and a pair of white heels. Accessorising her look with a pair of gold chain earrings, Sonam looked resplendent as she left her mid-parted hair open to fall easily down her back. While we could not take our eyes off the beauty, Sonam captioned the pictures as, “I see you @bhaane ! Happy birthday! (sic)”, “All Bhaane All Day! (sic)” and “So proud of this collection @nimishshift love you and @bhaane!!! All Bhaane All Day! (sic).”

Leaving the words “glamorous” and “diva” as understatements to describe them, we surely need to look up with better adjectives for sister duo Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, especially after their current LA vacation. Seen turning up the heat while they discover LA, Sonam and Rhea lay a set of goals ranging from sister goals, travelling and perfect picture partner goals. The viral pictures are enough to set fans craving for a similar getaway and we don’t blame them.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.