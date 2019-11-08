It’s been around six years since actor Jiah Khan committed suicide and her family accused her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi of the same. Son of actor Aditya Pancholi, who debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan‘s Hero in 2015, recently spoke about the entire case and why he never came out with his side of the story in the matter. The actor is gearing up for his latest movie Satellite Shankar and during a promotional interview for the film, he talked about the case.

Sooraj revealed that he has kept a mum on the case because he doesn’t want to interfere in the judicial process. He claimed that whatever has been written against him is false and he has been quiet because he doesn’t want to pass judgment by declaring himself innocent. The actor was quoted by Spotboye saying, “I have stayed mum because I want the court to decide what’s right and what’s wrong. I don’t want to pass out a judgment saying ‘Oh, I’m innocent’.”

The actor further added that the case has been stretched too much and he wants it to end now. Sooraj also claimed that the people who put charges on him (Jiah’s mother Rabia Amin) are not appearing in the court on due dates and that’s the reason the case is being stretched unnecessarily. Sooraj mentioned that the fact they are not showing up in court shows that he is not guilty. The actor also revealed that due to the case, he has had to lose out on many projects because no filmmaker would want to invest money in an actor who is involved in prolonged legal matters.

The actor further said he doesn’t have to prove himself innocent in the court because the other side has to prove him guilty. “I don’t have to prove myself innocent. They have to prove me guilty which I don’t think they can. So, they are not showing up in court. This is just pure harassment,” he said.

Sooraj is also aware of the repercussions the case has had on the entire family. He revealed he doesn’t remember the last time he sat with his parents on the dinner table and shared a good laugh. The actor said his entire family is helpless because they can’t do anything except praying for the case to end fairly.

Meanwhile, a trial against Sooraj on charges of abetment of suicide began in March this year. It was in June 3, 2013, that Jiah’s mother Rabia Amin found her dead body hanging in her Juhu home. Her then-boyfriend – Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on June 10 but was granted bail the next month. Rabia had claimed that her daughter’s death was a murder and not suicide. When the case went to the CBI, they concluded that it was indeed a suicide, however in their chargesheet, they mentioned that Sooraj should be tried for abetting the suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. This led to the court framing the charges of abetment against the actor earlier this year.