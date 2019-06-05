Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his next film Sooryavanshi, which is being directed by the famous Indian stunt director Rohit Shetty. From performing real-life stunts to reel life stunts, Akshay is ever ready to throw out his energy. Recently, the actor shared a fierce picture of him hanging off a helicopter as he chases Rohit.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “Casually hanging, off a helicopter…just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎 P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision”.

Earlier, Akshay talked about the Bangkok bike stunts and said in a statement, “Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food”.

He also went on to reveal that he would once ride a bike to deliver food in Bangkok and that the city holds a special place in his heart.

Akshay Kumar, in the film, plays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta. While Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest, the Badhaai Ho actor will essay the role of his mother.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, which also featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. As of now, the film is facing a Box Office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah. Rumours are doing the rounds that one of these films will shift its release date to make sure both the films enjoy maximum screens.

This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project.