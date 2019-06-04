Akshay Kumar is currently in Bangkok shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Recently, the actor revealed that he would once ride a bike to deliver food in Bangkok.

“Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food,” Akshay said in a statement.



Akshay, also known as the, went on to talk about how he enjoys doing his own stunts in films and said, “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films”.

Before starting his career in acting, the Kesari actor worked in Bangkok for many years and said that the place is special to him.

Akshay, in the film, plays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan. Katrina will be seen playing his love interest. The film also stars Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta who will essay the role of Akshay’s mother.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi, which also featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. As of now, the film is facing a Box Office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah. Rumours are doing the rounds that one of these films will shift its release date to make sure both the films enjoy maximum screens.

This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project.