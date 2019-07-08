Katrina Kaif who is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, recently shared her experience on working with Akshay and Rohit. She called Akshay a “wonderful co-star” and said that Rohit is “very clear and precise about what he wants.”.

Katrina and Akshay were last seen in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan where she played his love interest. In a recent interview, Katrina was asked if her equation with has changed in all these years, to which she said, “Not at all. With him, it always feels like going back home. He is a wonderful co-star. Still so focussed and dedicated to his craft. He loves his craft and you can see that”.

She then went on to share her experience on working with Rohit for the first time and said, “He is very clear and precise about what he wants. He has an amazing team to support him.”.

A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper to get a picture clicked with Katrina. instead of getting hassled, she handled the situation with care.

Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.