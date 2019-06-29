Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will soon be walking the aisle and taking her wedding vows to marry singer Joe Jonas. The couple had a low-key Los Angeles wedding in May. Now, the couple will have a formal wedding this weekend in the presence of family and close friends. On Friday, couple jet off to Provence, France for their pre-wedding festivities and were snapped by paparazzi at their wedding venue, the Chateau de Tourreau. In the pictures, Joe was seen holding Sophie’s hand as they walked around the venue. Joe looked dapper in a striped black suit and a white shirt while Sophie looked magical in a simple white silk dress.

The duo is joined at the venue by his brother Nick and Kevin and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Priyanka was spotted around the venue in a beautiful black dress with Nick by her side.

View this post on Instagram how are you? 🙂 A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 28, 2019 at 3:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram Nick and Priyanka in Paris A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 25, 2019 at 10:38pm PDT



Later the day was followed by a party where the newlyweds looked magnificent as they twin in red.

View this post on Instagram Joe and Sophie at their wedding rehearsal dinner A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 28, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram matching outfits 😫 A post shared by JonasBrothers (@jonaasbrothers) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:25am PDT



For the part, Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white dress.



The other popular celebrities are also expected to witness the nuptials along with Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars – Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikloj Coster-Waldau among others.

The couple already said ‘yes’ at A Little White Chapel in Los Angeles amid the presence of their family members and friends. The pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on the internet and Priyanka even spoke about the same in an interview later. She revealed that it was Joe and Sophie’s decision to get married on the same day and they urgently tried to put everything in place for the lovebirds with Priyanka even becoming one of the bridesmaids. Well, we can’t wait for the pictures from their second wedding now!