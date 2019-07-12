Bollywood actor Pooja Batra and Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah are head over heels in love with each other and they keep posting their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Now, it looks like they have taken their relationship to the next level and have tied the knot secretly. Recently, Nawab took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which Pooja can be seen flaunting her choora and Nawab his engagement ring. The post hints at their secret marriage. He captioned it, “A story you can make a movie on. (sic)”

A source close to the couple spoke about their wedding and told Mumbai Mirror, “They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab’s sister’s wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥 A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Recently, the couple has also attended Nawab’s sister wedding together.

View this post on Instagram Stars can’t shine without darkness ⭐️⭐️❤️🦋🦂🎩📸 by @buntyprashantstudio_official A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:01am PDT



Earlier during Eid this year, Nawab posted a picture with Pooja where they can be seen holding hands. He captioned it, “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate .Eid Mubarak to all”. Pooja Batra can be seen holding the hand of Nawab, with a ring on her ring finger.



Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in the year 2011.

On the work front, Nawab has wrapped up the shooting of Panipat. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Currently, he is shooting for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

Pooja Batra has done films like Virasat, Bhai, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak: The Real Hero and ABCD 2. However, she is way from Bollywood since a quiet long time now.