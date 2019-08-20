The funeral of Khayyam Saab will be performed on Tuesday with full state honours. The news was revealed by an aide to IANS who also informed that the last rites of the National Award-winning music composer will be performed at 4: 30 pm today at the four Bungalows Kabrastan.

The mortal remains of the celebrated musician, who died at the age of 92, have been kept at his home in Dakshina Park Society in Juhu. The full state honours accorded to the great musician also include a gun salute.

Khayyam, who was named Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, was admitted to the ICU of Sujay Hospital a few days ago following an infection in the lungs. He was not just known as the great music composer, but also as a humanitarian. Khayyam Sahab was known as a kind soul in the industry for his contributions to society. He made a trust that donates Rs 1.5 lakh out of his earnings to cine workers every year for their welfare. The plan has been designed in such a way that the trust will keep functioning and donating the same amount every year even after his demise.

Khayyam was one of the first notable personalities who donated for the welfare of the families of the martyred after Pulwama attack in February this year. He had also been an active contributor in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other charitable trusts and associations.

May his soul rests in peace!

What is State funeral and who gets it?

As per the law, only political figures such as Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister and other ministers in the state are given state funeral. However, an exception in the rule is mentioned according to which any prominent personality whose contribution towards the welfare of the state is crucial is given a state funeral. This majorly includes two things: the deceased person’s bier or coffin draped with the national flag, and a gun salute.

While the decision of giving a state funeral to someone was reserved with the central government earlier, now the state government takes the call on who should be given the honour. The Chief Minister of the state, after a meeting with his cabinet ministers, takes the decision and the same is communicated to the senior police officials who then make all the necessary arrangements.

Other things such as the declaration of a public holiday, half-masting of the national flag and an announcement of state mourning, are also a part of the things that are done under state funeral. However, the state can decide to not perform all.

The first person in India who was given a state funeral was Mahatma Gandhi. Mother Teressa was the first non-political person who was given a state funeral for her immense services to the people of India.