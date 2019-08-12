Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has urged the western media to stop patronising India.

“India is a nation confident of itself and its future, no longer willing to pander to the neo-colonial mindset of the western media. You’ll soon become irrelevant if you continue like this. If you have not already. Stop patronising us,” Shekhar tweeted on Monday.

The Mr. India director’s latest tweet came after he slammed BBC for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir” on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said: “Hey BBCWorld.. each time you call #kashmir ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ I keep wondering why you refuse to call Northern Ireland ‘British Occupied Ireland’.”

A BBC News Press Team tweet, however, said: “The BBC stands by its journalism and we strongly refute any claims that we have misrepresented events in Kashmir. We are covering the situation impartially and accurately. Like other broadcasters, we are currently operating under severe restrictions in Kashmir but we will continue to report what is happening.”