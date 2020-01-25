Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D collected Rs 10.26 crore on its first day at the Box Office. The film, which was promoted well among the audience and boasted of a stellar cast, showed decent but lower than expected performance at the ticket window. The Remo D’Souza directorial was expected to collect a number nearing Rs 20 crore at the Box Office on its opening day considering the star power of Varun and the India vs Pakistan theme of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Street Dancer 3D on Twitter and wrote, “#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1… Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big… Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave… Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1… Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big… Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave… Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Street Dancer 3D received mixed reviews from the critics with most of them finding the script of the film weaker than the performances. The film is set in the background of dance and features many popular real-life dancers like Nora Fatehi, Salman Yousuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Shashank Pujari, Punit Pathak and the king of dance in India – Prabhudeva. Street Dancer 3D also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a special role. The film has dance competition as its theme, like many other dance-based films made by Remo in the past including ABCD and ABCD 2.

Street Dancer 3D faced a Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga which opened at Rs 2.70 crore. Both the films were visibly affected by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released on January 12. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!