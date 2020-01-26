Remo D’Souza’s latest dance-based film Street Dancer 3D collected Rs 13.21 crore on its second day at the Box Office. The film is spearheaded by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and features other popular dancers-turned-actors like Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, Shashank Pujari and Dharmesh Yelande among others in important roles. Celebrated dancer Prabhudeva also has a special role in the film along with Aparshakti Khurrana.

Street Dancer 3D has been promoted well among the audience. However, it’s collections are not considered at par with the expectations. It is believed that a film riding high on Varun’s commercial presence should open at a number nearing Rs 20 crore which is not in the case with Street Dancer 3D. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2… Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race… #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards… Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2… Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race… #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards… Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

Street Dancer 3D faced a Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Good word-of-mouth is helping the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial to rise high in numbers. However, both Panga and Street Dancer 3D seem hugely affected by the waves around Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that still seem to be running among the audience. The Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer has been performing fantastically and has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office already.