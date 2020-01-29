Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is on its way to reach the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film was expected to fare far better than how it has. However, its collection still stands decently at the ticket window. The dance-based drama collected Rs 3.88 crore on Tuesday after opening to Rs 10.26 crore. The total collection so far is Rs 49.76 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Street Dancer 3D on Twitter and wrote that the film should have crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore in its first weekend itself. The tweet read, “#StreetDancer3D will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Day 6]… Should’ve hit half-century over the weekend… Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: ₹ 49.76 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Apart from Varun, Shraddha and the legendary Indian dancer Prabhudeva, Street Dancer 3D also features a lot of dancer-turned-actors in important roles. Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Sashank Pujari among others are a few names to be seen in the film.

The team of the film promoted it well across the country and the holiday-release should have given it a boost. However, the collections largely disappointed considering any film riding on the commercial appeal of Varun is expected to earn better than what Street Dancer 3D has in its initial days at the Box Office. It also faced tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which created a storm from its first day in theatres.

