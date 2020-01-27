Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D collected Rs 17.76 crore on its third day at the Box Office. The film made a total of Rs 41.23 crore in its first-weekend after benefitting from Republic Day holiday. It’s a total little below expectations for a film spearheaded by Varun who plays the role of a dancer, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The three are joined by other dancers-turned-actors namely Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari and Salman Yusuff Khan among others.

The Remo D’Souza directorial opened at Rs 10.26 crore on Friday and went on to collect Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Street Dancer 3D on Twitter and called the collection a ‘healthy total.’ He wrote, “#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend… Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday… Strong in mass belt… Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend… Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday… Strong in mass belt… Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Street Dancer 3D faced a Box Office clash with Panga. Featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, the film benefitted amazingly from good word-of-mouth and collected Rs 14.91 crore. However, the collections were deemed ‘below expectations’ despite it receiving critical acclaim.

Street Dancer 3D was a well-promoted film and was built on the theme of India vs Pakistan in the backdrop of a dance competition. The same was one of the reasons why there was a huge hype around the film. However, even though it seems to have now recovered its lost ground, the collections are still lower than what is expected from a film that rides high on Varun’s massy star appeal.

What do you think of Street Dancer 3D‘s Box Office performance? Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates!