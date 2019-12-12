Actor Varun Dhawan’s film Street Dancer 3D is all set to come back on the silver screen. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi will be once again showing off their dancing skills. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share yet another look from the film. In the poster, he can be seen having an intense look on his face and flaunting her perfect abs in sleeveless hoodie jacket and camouflage lowers.

Sharing the poster, he revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on December 18. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 1️⃣8️⃣th dec Only 7️⃣ sleeps away. (sic)”

Take a look at the poster here:

Earlier, a source has also revealed that the film will feature a big face-off between India and Pakistan. The source added, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams – India and Pakistan – led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”

Remo D’souza talked about the film and told IANS, “The story of Street Dancer is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha, and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer.

He further added, “Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.