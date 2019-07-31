The makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D recently hosted a wrap-up party for the film’s team. Varun, Shraddha, Nora Fatehi even shared pictures from the night on Instagram.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to share the photo with Shraddha and Nora and captioned it, “Coming to u 24 th jan . Bye bye .” Nora left a funny comment on the photograph and wrote, “Wow we look like snacks.”

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party.

Earlier, Varun took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast. He captioned it, “We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you everyone — all the dancers from all around the world — for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I’m sad its over. Now on january 24, you will meet the street dancers”.

The film’s director Remo D’Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan Kumar arrived with wife Divya.

It is Varun and Shraddha’s second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2.

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza, who previously helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.