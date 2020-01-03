After releasing Muqabla and Garmi song from Remo D’Souza’s dance drama ‘Street Dancer 3D‘ starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, the makers broke the internet with the much-awaited party number ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ from the flick which will drop tomorrow. Varun Dhawan has shared a teaser video of ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ which is a remake of a Punjabi song of the same name. The original song was sung by Jasmine Sandlas Feat Garry Sandhu. “The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @varundvn #StreetDancer3d,” the Kapoor captioned the post.

Varun Dhawan also shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The song will narrate a dance battle between two teams, of which one is led by Shraddha and the other by Varun. While Muqabla treated us with the amazing dancing skills of the dance guru Prabhudheva and Garmi showed the sizzling dance moves of Varun and Nora, Illegal Weapon 2.0 will show a battle between Sahej and Inayat.

Watch the teaser here:



The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team. The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the teaser of the song ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ where both the teams are ready for a face-off. The song will be released on January 4.

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2’.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.