After releasing Muqabla song from Remo D’Souza’s dance drama ‘Street Dancer 3D‘ starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, the makers broke the internet with the much-awaited party number ‘Garmi’ from the flick which was dropped on Thursday.

The song featuring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan’s sizzling hot moves was released on the YouTube account of music label T-series. The two actors are setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dances moves in the video of the song.

Penned and composed by Badshah, the foot-tapping number is perfect for New Year’s Eve parties and the weddings of the season. The song has been sung by singer Neha Kakkar and composer Badshah himself.

Watch the Garmi song here:

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

The film is the third part in the popular dance franchise. The previous two parts were also liked by the audience. Most of the cast in the franchise involves real-life Indian dancers who consider Remo and Prabhudeva as their mentors. In fact, most of these dancers-turned-choreographer-turned-actors are people who participated in various dance reality shows and made their place in the hearts of the audience.