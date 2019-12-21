The film Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan has been into the buzz since it has gone on the floors. The makers have teased the audience with posters and trailer, which also comprised of a teaser of popular ‘Muquabla’ song. Since then, the fans were eagerly waiting for the song to be out and on Saturday morning, the audience was treated with the first and the most awaited song ‘Muquabla’.

The song features Prabhu Deva’s killer dance moves that will make you go nostalgic and will fresh your childhood memories. It also features some of the stunning dance moves from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The song is a new rendition of the iconic song ‘Muquabla’. The original song was composed by AR Rahman and now it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been crooned by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

The track will take you back to the ’90s and it will urge you to listen to it in a loop.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, the makers have released the trailer that shows India and Pakistan clash on the battlefield of Dance. In the trailer, Varun, Shraddha, and Nora Fatehi showcase their killer dance moves to win the championship and this time it also has a lot of action in store for the audience.



Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.