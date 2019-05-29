Actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have recently wrapped up the shoot of Remo D’Souza’s Streer Dancer 3D. Recently, makers of the film have announced the new release date for the dance thriller. The film was scheduled to release on November 8, 2019 but it has been now shifted to January 24, 2020. The film will hit the theatres just before Republic Day and it will also have a big clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. However, as per the latest reports, the shift in the date is solely due to the Republic Day weekend in which fil will be able to earn more at the box office.

A source close to the film production revealed to Pinkvilla, “Varun and Bhushan Kumar have mutually decided that it will be better for the film to come on January 24. There’s no delay in the film shoot. The film doesn’t even involve extensive VFX and is clearly on time. They could have very well released it this November itself. But the reason they decided to push it is to give Street Dancer 3D a bigger release window. Republic Day weekend would mean a hike in the film’s collections and off late, it has turned out to be a good time for movies at the box office.”

The source has also revealed that the film will feature a big face-off between India and Pakistan. The source added, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams – India and Pakistan – led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.