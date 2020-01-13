Trying his hand at kite flying ahead of Makar Sankranti this year, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan set Street Dancer 3D‘s kite soaring in the Gujarat sky as director Remo D’Souza held the spool and divas Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi cheered him on. Promoting their upcoming dance drama in Gujarat, the team was seen flaunting their desi skills at the kite flying festival.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video where he can be seen surrounded by shutterbugs who immediately went on a frenzy the moment he tugged at the string to navigate the kite in the sky. The video was captioned, “🪁 #Sd3 at the Gujarat kite flying festival.पतंग chadhwaani मज़ा aavi …પતંગ chagavani મજા aavi (sic).”

Giving remakes a high octane twist is what Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D seems to be all about what with the revamped Muqabla song and now Illegal Weapon 2.0 highlighting lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s dance face-off. The actors were in Delhi last month to release the song which gripped the Internet in its party vibe. The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team. The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the song ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0’ where both the teams are ready for a face-off.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.