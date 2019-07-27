Shraddha Kapoor, who has been occupied with the shooting of Remo D’Souzas’ dance film Street Dancer 3D, recently wrapped up the shooting and on the occasion, the actor penned a thank you note for the entire team.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share pictures with the film’s team including Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Remo and other and penned a long thank-you note for the “incredible and memorable.”

Shraddha on her post called Remo a “flag bearer” of dance movies in Hindi cinema and wrote, “We wrapped ‘Street Dancer’ last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man – Remo sir, our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams.”

She then praised her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. “Varun, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. Prabhu sir – you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora – you crazy amazing dancer,” she added.

Shraddha also thanked the film’s crew including her fitness team. “To all my fellow actors and dancers – I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and to that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges!” she wrote.

For the fitness team, she wrote, “Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful.”

Her final thank you was for her family. “And lastly but most importantly, (I thank) my family and loved ones for always being the wind beneath my wings. A big thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard,” she concluded the post.

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza, who previously helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)