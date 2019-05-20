Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff is winning hearts of many with her cuteness. Her latest Instagram video with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan is filled with cuteness and will surely make you go aww.

Ananya, who keeps updating her fans with her doings, took to her Instagram stories to share a video with AbRam where the two were trying to touch their nose with their tongue. While little Khan struggles, Ananya succeds and surprises the little one with her talent. She captioned the video, “Abaram is shocked by my talent”.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya who is rumoured to be going around with Kartik Aaryan reacted to it and said, “Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him”.

She then went on to talk about his selfless nature and said, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive”.