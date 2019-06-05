Ananya Panday earlier made headlines for getting ‘exposed’ by her school friends for bluffing about her University of Southern California Admission. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the actor was recently refused entry at a club.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was refused entry at a club in Lower Parel for being underage. The report claimed that the club only allowed entry for people above the age of 24 and Ananya, who is 20, had to head back home.

Last week, the young actor was spotted partying with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

In a Twitter thread earlier, a Twitter user revealed than Ananya had a tiff with her school friends on her private Instagram account ‘Anniee Pee.’ Post the incident, one of Ananya’s schoolmate took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Ananya was bluffing about her whole USC admission.

Sharing the entire story, the Twitter user wrote, “So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn’t. It was publicised by her mother on ig and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on finsta (just got to know it’s a private ig)”.

The story does not end there, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aaryan Khan got dragged into the scene. Later, a screenshot of Ananya’s message to her friend goes viral where Ananya can be seen apologising.

Meanwhile, Student of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It also stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy, and Mallika Dua. The film released on May 10, 2019.