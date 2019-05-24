Tara Sutaria recently made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 where she is seen with another newcomer Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. With her first film, Tara already has a huge number of fan followers. Tara has always been spotted with minimal make-up. Even during the promotions of her film, Tara kept her look simple but glowing. Recently, the actor revealed her secret to glowing skin and said she keeps herself ‘hydrated’ as much as she can.

Drinking sufficient water can help one a lot with skin problems and stay away from acne and other skin issues. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Tara said, “I like being simple when it comes to skincare. I just try to hydrate as much as I can and maintain a cleanse-tone-moisturise routine”.

View this post on Instagram Sleepy and☀️ kissed? #Goa A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:20am PST

Meanwhile, her debut film SOTY2 is struggling to achieve big numbers at the Box Office. On the first day of its release, the film collected 11.75 crores. In 14 days, the film has minted a total of Rs 68.91 Crore. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been sharing the figures on Twitter, again updated fans with the collection of the film and wrote, “ # StudentOfTheYear2 remains low… [Week 2] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1.24 cr, Tue 1.10 cr, Wed 1.05 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 68.91 cr. India biz. # SOTY2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 57.90 cr Week 2: ₹ 11.01 cr Total: ₹ 68.91 cr India biz.”.

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 also stars Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy, and Mallika Dua. The film released on May 10, 2019.