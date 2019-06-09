Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 and was applauded for her performance. Her million dollar smile can leave anyone spellbound. Recently, her mother Bhavana Pandey shared an adorable throwback black and white picture of her daughters Ananya and Rysa Panday.

In the picture, mother Bhavana can be seen cuddling her daughters. While Ananya wore a mischievous smile, baby Rysa looked lost but too-cute-to-handle. Sharing the picture, Bhavana captioned it, “Always got your Backs !!!! ♥️♥️ 💪💪🤗🤗 #mygirls.” Choreographer and director Farah Khan commented on the picture and wrote, “Thats too cute.. raisa was not smiling even then”.

View this post on Instagram Always got your Backs !!!! ♥️♥️ 💪💪🤗🤗 #mygirls A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) on Jun 8, 2019 at 2:30am PDT

Reacting to the controversy on ‘faking’ her University of Southern California admission, the actor yesterday shared pictures of her USC documents on Instagram. Though she did not want to explain herself, she was bound to after the constant ‘rumours’ buzzing on social media. Sharing a long post explaining herself, she wrote, “I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They’ve been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this.”.

In a Twitter thread earlier, a Twitter user revealed than Ananya had a tiff with her school friends on her private Instagram account ‘Anniee Pee.’ Post the incident, one of Ananya’s schoolmate took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Ananya was bluffing about her whole USC admission.

Sharing the entire story, the Twitter user wrote, “So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn’t. It was publicised by her mother on ig and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on finsta (just got to know it’s a private ig)”.