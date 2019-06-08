Ananya Panday just made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 and has already attracted controversies. Earlier, the young actor was ‘exposed’ by her school friends for or bluffing about her University of Southern California Admission. After making headlines on the same, she finally shared pictures of her USC certificates on Instagram.

Though she did not want to explain herself, she was bound to after the constant ‘rumours’ buzzing on social media. Sharing a long post explaining herself, she wrote, “I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They’ve been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this.”.

She then talked about why she could not attend college. “As I’ve stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice – first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting,” she wrote.

Further in her post, she said that she knows that the people who were ‘bullying’ her are not her classmates since she knows them and believes that they will never do such a thing.

“Creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people’s lives,” she added.

In a Twitter thread earlier, a Twitter user revealed than Ananya had a tiff with her school friends on her private Instagram account ‘Anniee Pee.’ Post the incident, one of Ananya’s schoolmate took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Ananya was bluffing about her whole USC admission.

Sharing the entire story, the Twitter user wrote, “So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn’t. It was publicised by her mother on ig and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on finsta (just got to know it’s a private ig)”.