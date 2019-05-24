Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff‘s Student of The Year 2 released on May 10 and has received mixed reviews. The film has now collected a total of Rs 68.91 crore.

The film did not start off well and the numbers are still low. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been sharing the figures on Twitter, again updated fans with the collection of the film and wrote, “ # StudentOfTheYear2 remains low… [Week 2] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1.24 cr, Tue 1.10 cr, Wed 1.05 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 68.91 cr. India biz. # SOTY2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 57.90 cr Week 2: ₹ 11.01 cr Total: ₹ 68.91 cr India biz.”.

Earlier, Karan shared a poster of the film featuring Tiger Shroff along with the Box Office numbers and called the film a “Summertime Hit.” The director got brutally trolled for the same. While one Twitter user wrote, “Sir story bhi hoti toh it could have been going solid, please just for the sake of launching star kids don’t make movie, the ticket we buy is from our hard earned money plz dont ruin it for launches & beach wear or mere Bra-Panty ads on big screen @iTIGERSHROFF.” Another tweeted, “What a terrible film! Pity tht inspite of ur stature, u r trying to cover mediocre filmmaking with paltry box office col. Producer share of this collection would be approx 26Cr. Won’t even cover ur landing cost. Please focus on good cinema. U hav done it once & u can do it again”.

Earlier, Taran mentioned two important factors that affected the film’s collection – IPL 2019 Finale and phase six of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

On the first day, SOTY2 collected 11.75 crores.

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 also stars Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy, and Mallika Dua. The film released on May 10, 2019.