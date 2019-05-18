Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff‘s film Student of the year 2 released on May 10 and received mixed reviews from the audience. Ananya, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film is not just making headlines with the film but also on her personal front. The actor has often been paired with Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Ananya reacted to it and said that she loves spending time with him.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said, “Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him”.

She then went on to talk about his selfless nature and said, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive”.

She further went on to talk about her experience on working with Kartik Aaryan and said, “Talking about my experience, if I do a scene in a certain way and Kartik believes that it could work out better in another manner then he always tells me. And at this stage of my career, I really need that.”.