Ananya Panday has won hearts of many with her performance in her debut film Student of The Year 2 where she was seen with another debutant Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The actor keeps treating fans with stylish pictures of hers on Instagram. Recently, she shared another one where she can be seen posing in a yellow outfit on a chair.

Sharing a collage of her pictures on Instagram, she captioned it, ““sit like a lady”.”Well, her caption needs no explanation since it says it all. She donned a yellow half shoulder top which she teamed with yellow pants and animal print heels. With subtle make-up and wavy hair, Ananya looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram “sit like a lady” A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 22, 2019 at 4:31am PDT

Earlier, the young actor was ‘exposed’ by her school friends for or bluffing about her University of Southern California Admission. After making headlines on the same, she finally shared pictures of her USC certificates on Instagram.

Though she did not want to explain herself, she was bound to after the constant ‘rumours’ buzzing on social media. Sharing a long post explaining herself, she wrote, “I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They’ve been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this.”.

On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. It is a remake of ‘70s classic film with the same title. The film featured Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha.