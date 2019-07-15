Suhana Khan recently graduated from Ardingly College in England and is currently in Mumbai having the time of her life. She is chilling with her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. A video of Ananya and Suhana dancing their heart out took the internet by storm.

In the video, the duo can be seen dancing the night out in what seemed like a club. Singing away to glory, Suhana and Ananya looked at the camera and shook a leg to the beats. While Suhana can be seen in a black cropped top, Suhana donned a blue shirt which she teamed with denim shorts.

Earlier, Ananya shared a picture with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. It is a black and white photo and the man behind the lens is none other than Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the still on Instagram, she captioned it, “Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk.” It is a black and white picture where the three can be seen posing their best.

Charlie's Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan earlier announced about his daughter Suhana Khan’s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Post that, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day took the internet by storm.

Earlier, she was spotted on an outing with her friends in the UK. In the photo, she was seen donning a red and black dungaree with both sides braided hair. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. However, Suhana grabbed all the eyes.