From Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan to Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, celeb kids are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media. Suhana, though not on social media, her pictures somehow manage to go viral. Recently, photos of her partying with her friends in UK took the internet by storm.
In the pictures, Suhana posed with her friends in red and black outfit. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. Suhana looked stunning as always in a red tube top which she teamed with black dungarees. With hair tied in two side brades and subtle makeup, Suhana grabbed all eyes.
Earlier, a picture of her’s in a yellow sweatshirt and posing in a balcony took the internet by storm. In the still, Suhana posed in an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Rocking her boos lady look, Suhana posed for the camera. With highlighted cheekbones and messy open hair, Suhana’s look made fans go gaga over her.
Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut, the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut