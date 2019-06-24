From Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan to Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, celeb kids are grabbing a lot of attention these days on social media. Suhana, though not on social media, her pictures somehow manage to go viral. Recently, photos of her partying with her friends in UK took the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Suhana posed with her friends in red and black outfit. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. Suhana looked stunning as always in a red tube top which she teamed with black dungarees. With hair tied in two side brades and subtle makeup, Suhana grabbed all eyes.

View this post on Instagram Babe with buddies ❤ #Suhanakhan A post shared by suhana khan ( READ BIO PLS👇) (@suhanakha2) on Jun 23, 2019 at 5:16am PDT