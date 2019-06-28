Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan recently bagged the Russel Cup Award for her exceptional contribution to drama at her Ardingly College in London. Her mother Gauri Khan was present at the award ceremony to cheer for her daughter. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video where Suhana can be seen at the stage post accepting her award. In the video, she can be seen all suit up in blue and looks absolutely stunning.

Sharing the video, proud mother Gauri wrote, “The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama (sic)”

Check out the video here:

The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. 👏

Even Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of Suhana, Gauri and him on Twitter and revealed that her college has come to an end but not the learning. He tweeted, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza…last train ride…and first step into the real world…school ends…learning doesn’t. (sic)”‘

4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza…last train ride…and first step into the real world…school ends…learning doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/hKHPIj0ffe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

Earlier, Gauri has shared her daughter’s gorgeous picture and we are smitten by her nude make-up look. Dressed in a pastel blue top, she completed her look with a dash of lip gloss and kept her hair open leaving the tresses to fall back. The photo is from the lunch date from Suhana’s Ardingly College in London. Undoubtedly, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the sun-kissed picture. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation. (sic)”

Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation



A few days back, she was spotted on an outing with her friends in the UK. In the photo, she was seen donning a red and black dungaree with both sides braided hair. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. However, Suhana grabbed all the eyes.

Babe with buddies ❤ #Suhanakhan



Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut but the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut. The 19-year-old has also been praised by veteran actor Shabana Azmi for her passion towards acting.