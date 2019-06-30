Shah Rukh Khan recently announced about his daughter Suhana Khan‘s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Now, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day is taking the internet by storm.
Earlier, both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan shared pictures with their beautiful daughter on Instagram. In the latest viral pictures of Suhana, she is seen celebrating her graduation day with her friends. The stylish celeb kid looks stunning in everything she dons. From basic t-shirt, denim look to fancy designer outfits, Suhana can carry any outfit with a certain poise. For her graduation day, she opted for a shimmery grey off-shoulder cropped top which she teamed with a high-rise pencil skirt. With subtle makeup and open wavy hair, Suhana grabbed all eyes.
View this post on Instagram
❤️
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on
View this post on Instagram
Friends ❤️
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on
View this post on Instagram
😍
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanaxhan2) on
Earlier Gauri Khan shared pictures from their lunch date at Ardingly. She captioned it, “Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation”.
Earlier, she was spotted on an outing with her friends in the UK. In the photo, she was seen donning a red and black dungaree with both sides braided hair. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. However, Suhana grabbed all the eyes.
Suhana Khan is currently occupied with her studies in London. Though we are not sure about her Bollywood debut, the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut.