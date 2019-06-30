Shah Rukh Khan recently announced about his daughter Suhana Khan‘s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Now, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day is taking the internet by storm.

Earlier, both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan shared pictures with their beautiful daughter on Instagram. In the latest viral pictures of Suhana, she is seen celebrating her graduation day with her friends. The stylish celeb kid looks stunning in everything she dons. From basic t-shirt, denim look to fancy designer outfits, Suhana can carry any outfit with a certain poise. For her graduation day, she opted for a shimmery grey off-shoulder cropped top which she teamed with a high-rise pencil skirt. With subtle makeup and open wavy hair, Suhana grabbed all eyes.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 29, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram Friends ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 29, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 😍 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanaxhan2) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

Earlier Gauri Khan shared pictures from their lunch date at Ardingly. She captioned it, “Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation”.

View this post on Instagram Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 28, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

Earlier, she was spotted on an outing with her friends in the UK. In the photo, she was seen donning a red and black dungaree with both sides braided hair. While her girlfriends donned same coloured attires, the boy gang opted for white shorts. However, Suhana grabbed all the eyes.

View this post on Instagram Babe with buddies ❤ #Suhanakhan A post shared by suhana khan ( READ BIO PLS👇) (@suhanakha2) on Jun 23, 2019 at 5:16am PDT