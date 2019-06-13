Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is currently in London for her studies. The celeb kid is not on social media but it takes no time for her pictures somehow manage to go viral on social media. While earlier a picture of hers in an oversized yellow hoddie broke the internet now a de-glammed photo of Suhana is taking the internet by storm.

In the viral picture, Suhana is seen enjoying with a friend in a cafe. Binging on fries, coffee and sandwiches, Suhana poses for the camera. Dressed in an oversized black hoodie, Suhana aces the no makeup look.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT

Yesterday, a picture of her in a yellow hoodie and posing in a balcony took the internet by storm. In the still, Suhana posed in an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Rocking her boos lady look, Suhana posed for the camera. With highlighted cheekbones and messy open hair, Suhana’s left fans gaga over her sensuous eyes.

Earlier, Suhana Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of his three kids Suhana, Aaryan Khan and AbRam Khan on Twitter and wrote, ““My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”.”.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019