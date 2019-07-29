Shah Rukh Khan was recently vacationing with his family – Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan and AbRam Khan in the Maldives. Shah Rukh kept his fans updated with all his doings there. Now a picture of his daughter Suhana is doing the rounds where she can be seen acing the beach look as she posed in blue checkered shirt and denim shorts.

In the viral picture, Suhana can be seen sitting in a wooden boat and posed for the camera. She donned a blue tube top which she teamed with blue checkered shirt and denim shorts. With red lips and wet hair, Suhana looked to-die-for.

A few days ago, pictures of her brother Aaryan Khan with a mystery girl in red dress went viral on social media. Rumours are doing the rounds that Aryan is dating a London-based blogger and was spotted with her at a party. In one of the viral photos, Aryan can be seen grooving with the girl, while in another, the two can be seen hugging as they pose for the camera. Aryan was spotted in an all-black look, while the girl donned a red dress.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier announced about his daughter Suhana Khan’s graduation by sharing a black and white picture with her. Post that, pictures of Suhana with her friends from her graduation day took the internet by storm.