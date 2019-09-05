Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England has recently enrolled herself in New York University for her further studies. That’s when she was spotted chilling with her friends in college campus holding a coffee cup in one hand and neon orange folder in another, while also managing a tote bag. Suhana’s look is super hot as her we can’t question her fashion choices. She chose to wear a skin-coloured tank top with black pants seated on a bench and posing for a sun-kissed picture.

The star kid’s growing popularity on social media platforms has resulted in treating us with several pictures from her day-to-day life. It is not only her pictures which we wait for but also her chill vibes video with her friends. She completed her college look with layered neckpiece and tresses kept loose open with tinted lip colour. Suhana Khan is giving major fashion goals to every girl who goes to college.

Take a look at her pictures and videos:

View this post on Instagram ❤️🔥 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Sep 4, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Sep 4, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💗❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Sep 2, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

A few days ago, Gauri Khan shared a video of Suhana’s first day of college but later deleted for the reasons best known to her. She had captioned the video as, “A glimpse of a college freshman day. In the video, Suhana Khan was dressed in denim shorts and a white t-shirt and can be seen enthusiastically climbing up the stairs of what appears to be NYU.#NYU.”

Talking about her career, Suhana can only pursue her Bollywood dreams after finishing studies.